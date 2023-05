MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. A Ukrainian Su-27 plane was downed by Russia’s aerospace forces near the settlement of Novogrodovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Fighter jets of the Russian aerospace forces downed a Su-27 plane of the Ukrainian air force near the settlement of Novogrodovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he said.