Russian forces destroy over 650 warplanes, helicopters in Ukraine operation — top brass

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian forces have destroyed over 650 Ukrainian combat aircraft and helicopters since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation: 421 aircraft, 230 helicopters, 4,074 unmanned aerial vehicles, 421 surface-to-air missile systems, 9,069 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,098 multiple rocket launchers, 4,787 field artillery guns and mortars and 10,124 special military motor vehicles," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminate 125 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 125 Ukrainian troops and an ammunition depot in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, aircraft and artillery from the western battlegroup struck the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Dvurechnaya and Timkovka in the Kharkov Region and Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses in the past 24 hours amounted to 125 Ukrainian personnel, four motor vehicles and an Akatsiya motorized artillery system. In addition, in the area of the settlement of Neskuchnoye in the Kharkov Region, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 67th mechanized brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also neutralized a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group near the settlement of Ivanovka in the Kharkov Region, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 65 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian combat aircraft and artillery struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating roughly 65 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery from the battlegroup Center struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

As many as 65 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles and two D-20 and D-30 howitzers were destroyed in that area in the past 24 hours, the general said.

Russian forces destroy 230 Ukrainian troops, mercenaries in Donetsk advance

Russian forces destroyed about 230 Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in their advance in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 230 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, six motor vehicles, a D-30 howitzer and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar were destroyed in that area in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

In the area of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a Ukrainian artillery ammunition depot was destroyed, the general added.

Russian assault teams continue offensive in western Artyomovsk

Russian assault teams continued their offensive in the western part of Artyomovsk over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, the assault teams continue their offensive in the western part of the city of Artyomovsk. Airborne Force units provided them support, immobilizing the Ukrainian forces on the flanks," the spokesman said.

Russian combat aircraft flew eight sorties in that area over the past 24 hours, the general said. "Artillery of the southern battlegroup accomplished 95 firing objectives," he added.

Russian operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery struck the enemy manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Krasnoye, Kalinovka and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy over 110 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces destroyed over 110 Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aircraft and artillery of Russia’s battlegroup East struck the enemy units near the settlements of Ugledar and Prechistovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Malinovka, Gulyaipole, Novodanilovka and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman specified.

"Over 110 Ukrainian personnel and seven motor vehicles were destroyed in those directions in the past 24 hours. In the area of the settlement of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, an ammunition depot of the [enemy’s] 102nd territorial defense brigade was obliterated," the general reported.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian ammo depot near Kherson

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot near Kherson over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

‘In the area of the city of Kherson, an ammunition depot of the 124th territorial defense brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

In addition, "as many as 20 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, a Msta-B howitzer and a Gvozdika motorized artillery gun were destroyed in the Kherson direction in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the general reported.

Russian forces strike 96 Ukrainian artillery units in past day

Russian forces struck 96 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 96 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 123 areas," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack aircraft in Kherson area

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack aircraft in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 plane near the settlement of Chervony Mayak in the Kherson Region. In the past 24 hours, they intercepted 12 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, Russian air defense systems destroyed 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near the settlements of Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Opytnoye, Valeryanovka and Novobakhmutovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Rabotino, Chubarevka, Novoprokofyevka and Chapayevka in the Zaporozhye Region, the general added.