Kalashnikov production in Q1 2023 breaks 10-year high

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Kalashnikov Concern has increased the production of weapon items by 38% in the Q1 of 2023, setting a record for the last ten years in terms of delivered items, the company's press service said on Thursday.

"In the first quarter of 2023, the Kalashnikov Concern increased the volume of production of weapon products by 38%. A record was set in terms of the number of manufactured products over the past ten years. In comparison with the same period of 2022, the equipment load increased by 8%," the report said.

According to Alan Lushnikov, the President of the Kalashnikov Group, the company fully meets the requirements of increasing the production volume within the framework of the State Defense Order.

Earlier, the corporation reported about savings of about 500 mln rubles ($6.51 mln) in 2022 due to production costs cuts.