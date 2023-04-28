Number of those wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk up to 17

DONETSK, April 28. The number of civilians who were wounded in a Ukrainian strike on central Donetsk has risen to 17, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Friday.

"As a result of a massive strike on central Donetsk, there are civilian casualties. According to preliminary data, seven people were killed in a minibus, and seventeen people were wounded," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

The DPR’s acting head reported earlier that ten civilians had been wounded.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian troops staged four shelling attacks on Donetsk. As many as 32 rockets were fired at the city from multiple rocket launchers. A source in the DPR law enforcement agencies told TASS that JROF-M high-explosive rockets were used by Ukrainian troops. The strikes targeted a medical trauma center, a park, and apartment blocks. One of the rockets hit a bus causing it to catch fire.