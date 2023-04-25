Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers fly above Barents, Norwegian seas — ministry

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Two Tu-160 strategic bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces have performed a flight above neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas, lasting over 14 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry has told reporters.

"Two Tu-160 strategic missile carriers of the Russian Aerospace Forces have performed a scheduled flight in the airspace above neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas, lasting over 14 hours," the ministry said.

During the flight, the crews practiced daytime and nighttime in-flight refueling.

The bombers were accompanied by MiG-31 supersonic interceptor aircraft.