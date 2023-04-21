Russia’s latest anti-drone gun capable of stunning FPV drones — design firm

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The latest PARS-S Stepashka anti-drone gun engineered by Lokatsionnaya Masterskaya (Lokmas) is capable of stunning both standard and FPV drones, a company representative told TASS at the 2nd specialized gear show at the VDNKh All-Russian Exhibition Center on Friday.

"The Stepashka can jam consumer (user) drones available for sale. We can also make it operate against FPV drones. Everything will depend on its core. Correspondingly, one configuration can embrace several devices," the company representative said.

The anti-drone gun was engineered with the surplus capacity inside, he added.

"We can place one, two, three or five antennae into it. We can install a different generator. That is, we can alter the device’s characteristics without changing its external design," the company representative said.

The PARS-S Stepashka has an operational range of 1.5 km and a capacity of 50 W and weighs 9.6 kg.