Zelensky needs counter-offensive to save face with Western patrons — expert

LUGANSK, April 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky needs a counter-offensive to demonstrate to the West that their foreign aid is being used properly, Lt. Col. (Ret.) of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) militia Andrey Marochko told TASS on Thursday.

In his opinion, the Kiev government now has to "answer to his Western curators for the money that was spent and the equipment that was lost."

"Naturally, Zelensky has to show them something, such as a counter-offensive, maybe take back some areas or settlements to show that Western funds are not going to waste in Ukraine," the expert said, commenting on what a potential Ukrainian offensive might hope to accomplish.

In his opinion, Ukrainian troops are not ready for a counter-offensive right now because they need more personnel and equipment. Besides, they need good weather for a military operation of this kind, "with no rain for at least a couple of weeks, so that the land is totally dry."

"Wheeled and tracked vehicles must be able to move around, because otherwise they will get stuck in the mud and lose the ability to maneuver quickly. A counter-offensive requires very quick, rapid maneuvers, so the weather plays a key role here," the retired LPR officer added.

According to Marochko, a counter-offensive could begin at any area of the contact line, but Russian troops are always ready to repel it.

"Our units are getting ready for a purported counter-offensive with all due seriousness. They have additional manpower, equipment and defensive structures at their disposal. At the moment, everything is being done to repel a counter-offensive," he added.

In the military expert’s opinion, Russian forces are trying to prevent a Ukrainian assault by not letting Kiev amass serious forces near the frontline.

"To that end, our fire is aimed at the enemy’s warehouses, military equipment and personnel. That is why the enemy is unable to amass sufficient amounts of manpower and equipment which are necessary for a counter-offensive," Marochko said.

He also suggested that the Ukrainian general staff is very likely to use assault brigades of "well-trained foreign mercenaries" for the purpose, because "a good result in this operation" is vital for Kiev.

In an interview to The Hill on Wednesday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that Kiev does not feel any kind of pressure regarding the counter-offensive. In his words, it will begin when the powers that be in Ukraine are 100% ready for it, possibly in the summer.