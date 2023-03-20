China’s MFA urges International Criminal Court to respect international legislation

BEIJING, March 20. /TASS/. The International Criminal Court (ICC) should be objective and respect international law, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

"The ICC should adhere to an objective and impartial stance and respect the jurisdictional immunity that any head of state enjoys in accordance with international law," Wang said.

On March 17, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova on charges of "illegal deportation" of Ukrainian children. While commenting on this decision, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow did not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the decisions of the ICC were meaningless for Russia and possible arrest warrants were legally void.