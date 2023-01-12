Kalashnikov fulfils 45 state defense contracts, 24 military-technical deals in 2022

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. In 2022, Kalashnikov concern fulfilled 45 contracts under the state defense order, 24 agreements through military-technical cooperation, and organized licensed production under one contract, the company’s press service announced on Thursday.

"Kalashnikov JSC Concern reviewed the 2022 results. In terms of contract fulfillment and boosting the volume of military product production, 45 state defense contracts, 24 military-technical cooperation agreements, and planned work on organizing licensed production under one contract were completed. These are the largest contracts in the company's history," the statement said.

In 2022, Kalashnikov also increased weapons production by 40% year-on-year, a record-breaking result over the past 20 years, the company’s press service announced on Thursday. "The arms production division has executed a record-breaking plan over the last 20 years, with production of military and civilian guns exceeding 2021 results by 40%," the report said.