MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian air force MiG-29 plane that was downed near Kurakhovo, DPR, was downed by a Ukrainian Osa missile air defense system, says Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Defense Committee (the United Russia faction), who is permanently present in the special military operation area.

"A Ukrainian Osa missile air defense system downed its own, Ukrainian, MiG-29. We have got only slightly involved," the senior lawmaker said on his Telegram channel.

According to the United Russia Telegram channel, Sablin commands the ‘Kaskad’ Army Reserve unit.