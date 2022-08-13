Russian forces eliminate over 70 Ukrainian militants at railway station near Kharkov

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated over 70 and wounded more than 300 Ukrainian militants a the Gavrilovka railway station in the Kharkov Region in their special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"The strikes by sea-and ground-launched long-range weapons and multiple launch rocket systems against the enemy’s reserves in the area of the Gavrilovka railway station in the Kharkov Region eliminated over 70 and wounded more than 300 servicemen of the Ukrainian army’s 30th mechanized brigade," the spokesman said.

As a result of the strikes, the traffic at that railway section has been completely blocked, he added.