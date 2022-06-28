Over 17,000 people evacuated from Ukraine, DPR, LPR to Russia in past day

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. More than 17,000 people, including more than 2,900 children, were evacuated from dangerous regions in Ukraine, and from the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to Russia during the day, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Tuesday.

"During the day, as many as 17,474 people, including 2,978 children, were evacuated from dangerous zones in various Ukrainian regions, and from the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to Russia without participation of the Ukrainian side," he said. "Since the beginning of the special military operation, as many as 2,170,552 people, including 343,336 children, have been evacuated."

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, 4,322 private cars crossed the Russian border in the past day and 334,985 since the beginning of the operation.

He also said that more than 9,500 temporary accommodation centers continue to operate in Russian regions. Efforts are being taken to help the refugees find jobs, receive social allowance and medical assistance.