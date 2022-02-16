‘Imminent war with Russia’ helps US justify huge military spending — security official

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The issue of an imminent war with large countries and, primarily, with Russia exploited by the United States helps Washington justify the need of huge military spending, Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Mikhail Popov said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily on Wednesday.

"The efforts of justifying the US huge military budget with each passing year imply maintaining appearance of an imminent war with other large powers, first and foremost, with Russia, which systematically leads to inflammatory actions," the security official said.

With its huge military spending, the US leadership deems it possible to ensure its military presence in all the regions of the world where Washington may see its economic interest, the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council stressed.

As the Russian security official pointed out, "hotbeds of political and military tension are created there, which enables the United States to maintain the required level of controllability in controlled regions."

Also, this situation allows other world players that could claim some economic preference from these territories to demonstrate their flag, the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council said.