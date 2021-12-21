Russia to hold Vostok and Grom strategic command-and-staff exercises in 2022

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces will hold two strategic command-and-staff exercises, headlined Vostok and Grom, next year, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the ministry’s enlarged board meeting on Tuesday.

Shoigu named "preparing and holding" these drills among goals for 2022.

The enlarged board meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry was held on Tuesday with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Grom (Thunder) is a strategic nuclear forces exercise. The Vostok (East) drills are a key combat training event for all Russian troops.