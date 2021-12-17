Russia to hold over 10 intercontinental ballistic missile launches next year

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia plans to hold more than ten launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in 2022, Russian Strategic Missile Forces Commander Colonel General Sergey Karakayev said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper, published on Friday.

"In the coming year, we plan to hold over 10 launches of ICBMs, the majority of them will be test launches. If we look at the statistics for the past five years, I think it will become clear how intense and difficult the next year is going to be," he said.

According to Karakayev, a total of 25 ICBM launches were held in the past five years. They were carried out primarily as test launches or to confirm characteristics of missiles currently on combat duty.

The Yasnensky missile formation in the Southern Urals’ Orenburg Region and the Plesetsk space launch center in northwest Russai were used as testing ranges. Among other things, they housed tests and flight trials of the Avangard missile system, featuring hypersonic missiles.