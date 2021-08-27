{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Paratroopers demonstrate latest weapons at Army arms show in Russian Far East

The Army 2021 forum’s guests could also view tactical shooting and parachutists’ jumps

VLADIVOSTOK, August 27. /TASS/. Paratroopers of the Ussuriysk separate air assault formation demonstrated the latest types of armaments, military and special hardware at the site of the Army-2021 international arms show in Ussuriysk in the Russian Far East, the Defense Ministry’s press office reported on Friday.

"The Army-2021 international military-technical forum has officially opened at the Baranovsky training ground. Guests have been able to view over 40 types of military and special hardware and armaments. All of them are the results of research and innovations by Russian scientists," the press office said in a statement.

Paratroopers of the Ussuriysk Separate Guards Air Assault Formation demonstrated new and advanced types of armaments, military and special hardware, as well as air assault systems operational in the Airborne Force in the forum’s static display, the statement says.

Specifically, the paratroopers demonstrated the RKhM-6 chemical reconnaissance vehicle based on the BTR-80 armored personnel carrier, the BTR-D airborne assault armored personnel carrier with a ZU-23 anti-aircraft gun, the standardized R-149MA1 command and staff vehicle, the R-142DA command and staff vehicle designed to provide communications, command and control of Airborne Force units and formations at the ‘division-regiment-battalion’ level, the Aistyonok radar, the AP-3 mobile medical module based on the Kamaz-5350 truck, the Orlan-10 drone and other types of armaments and military hardware.

The forum’s guests could also view tactical shooting and parachutists’ jumps.

