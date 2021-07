ZHUKOVSKY, July 20. /TASS/. The MiG Design Bureau showed refueling drone and light single-engine fighter aircraft models at the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon, TASS reports.

The drone is made using the flying wing principle and can operate teaming up with the MiG looking-forward fighter. The drone is anticipated to perform various missions, from strikes to refueling of other aircraft in the air.

MiG also presented the model of the looking-forward single-engine fighter aircraft.