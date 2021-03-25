Russian Navy warships hold torpedo firings in Black Sea drills

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The crews of the small anti-submarine warfare ships Suzdalets and Kasimov searched for a notional enemy’s submarine during drills in the Black Sea, the Black Sea Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"In the course of the exercise, the crews of the ships Suzdalets and Kasimov practiced searching for, detecting and tracking a simulated enemy’s submarine, conducted a set of preparatory exercises and fired torpedoes against an underwater target," the press office said in a statement.

A Black Sea Fleet submarine simulated the enemy’s sub, the statement says.

"The drills passed successfully and all the practice torpedoes were lifted by a torpedo recovery boat from the water after the exercises were over," the press office said.

The crews of the Suzdalets and the Kasimov will soon hold drills with the teams of the Utyos coastal defense missile system, it said.

The Utyos silo-based coastal defense system is armed with P-35 Progress anti-ship cruise missiles. The system was developed by the Research and Production Association of Machine-Building in Reutov in the Moscow Region (part of Tactical Missiles Corporation). The P-35 anti-ship cruise missile has an operating range of 460 km.