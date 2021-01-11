Russian General Staff head, US Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman discuss global stability

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Head of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff, First Deputy Minister of Defense Army General Valery Gerasimov held phone talks with Chairman of the US Armed Forces Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, Russian Ministry of Defense told journalists Monday.

"The sides discussed issues of mutual interest - maintaining security and stability in various regions of the world," the Ministry said.

The Ministry underscored that the conversation took place on the US’ initiative.

The previous time, Gerasimov and Milley talked in August last year, after the incident with the US servicemen who sought to block the Russian patrol in Syria.