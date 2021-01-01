US Congress overrides Trump’s defense bill veto

WASHINGTON, January 1. /TASS/. The US Senate has voted to override President Donald Trump’s veto which blocked the way to adopt the 2021 defense spending bill amounting to $740 billion, American news networks were broadcasting the vote live.

The House of Representatives overturned Trump’s decision earlier on Monday. Therefore, despite the US leader’s opposition, the bill that contains expanded sanctions against Russia’s Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines enters into force. It is the first time that both houses of the US Congress successfully overturned Trump’s veto during his presidency.