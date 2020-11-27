Over 400,000 Russian Army personnel to be vaccinated against COVID-19

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Over 400,000 Russian Army personnel will be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"In compliance with the president’s instruction, vaccination of the Armed Forces personnel against the coronavirus infection has begun. Overall, over 400,000 military servicemen will be vaccinated," Shoigu said at the ministry’s board meeting.

To date, over 2.500 servicemen have been vaccinated. The number of those vaccinated will grow to 80,000 by the end of this year," the defense chief said.

Military specialists are carrying out research into the use of the plasma of vaccinated servicemen with a high level of antibodies for the treatment of the coronavirus infection, the defense minister said.

"The use of this methodology has shown its efficiency for severe forms of the disease. Currently, over 500 vaccinated servicemen are involved in the research," Shoigu said.