Russian border guards to move reinforcements to Armenia-Azerbaijan border, says FSB chief

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia’s border guard service FSB will deploy reinforcements to the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov said at a meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin.

"In accordance with the decision made to maintain the border security of the Republic of Armenia and measures to maintain peace in Nagorno Karabakh and at the request of the Armenian side the FSB office in the Republic of Armenia has been reinforced with a reserve of 188 officers and men and the required amount of military equipment. The border guards will deploy reinforcements to the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the communities of Tekh and Syrgyt and between them," Bortnikov said.