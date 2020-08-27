Russia’s latest Hermes supersonic missile can wipe out any Western tank, designer says

The Shipunov Design Bureau (a part of High Precision Systems Company within the state tech corporation Rostec) unveiled the Hermes guided weapon system at the Army-2020 international military and technical forum.

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 27. /TASS/. A supersonic missile of Russia’s latest Hermes long-range guided weapon system will be able to destroy any Western tank with an almost 100% guarantee as was proven during trials, a representative of the Shipunov Design Bureau of Instrument-Making (the system’s developer) told TASS at the Army-2020 forum on Thursday.

"Following the results of a full cycle of the Hermes trials at the proving ground with the destruction of various types of targets, a conclusion was made that just one missile of the system will be enough to reliably eliminate any existing Western tank," the company’s representative said, adding that the destruction probability was 98-99%.

A Hermes missile may deviate only by 50 cm from the target even when it is fired to a maximum range of 100 km, with the munition flying at four times the speed of sound, he said.

The Hermes anti-tank guided weapon system comprises several reconnaissance and guidance drones that help detect and illuminate the target, the company’s representative said.

As its specific feature, the system features a compact combat module with launchers for six missiles. This module can be mounted on any chassis, including armored vehicles.

The Hermes can deliver salvo fire against six targets at a time. Apart from the enemy armor, the system’s missiles are effective against command or staff vehicles, communications centers and depots. A missile carries a high-explosive fragmentation warhead with 20 kg of TNT.

The Army-2020 international military and technical forum opened on the territory of the Russian Armed Forces’ Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center near Moscow on August 23 and will run through August 29.

Some weapons will be demonstrated at the Alabino training ground, the Kubinka aerodrome and the Ashuluk practice range in the Astrakhan Region. Representatives of about 100 countries are planning to attend the forum.

Over 1,500 companies and enterprises are demonstrating about 28,000 exhibits. Almost 700 advanced weapon systems will be demonstrated in the static and dynamic shows at the Army-2020 forum.