Russia to complete state trials of latest anti-aircraft artillery system in 2022

"The trials are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022. Serial deliveries will begin after the state commission makes the corresponding conclusion. But we are ready to start serial production immediately," the press office said.

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The state trials of the new 57mm Derivatsiya-PVO self-propelled anti-aircraft artillery system are due to be completed in 2022, the press office of Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer told TASS on Monday.

The 2S38 ‘Derivatsiya-PVO’ anti-aircraft artillery system was unveiled at the Army-2018 international arms show. The self-propelled surface-to-air artillery system is mounted on the chassis of the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle and is outfitted with a combat module with a 57mm automatic gun.

The gun is capable of firing programmable burst munitions to fight air targets most effectively. The Derivatsiya-PVO is primarily designated to fight drones, cruise missiles and aircraft weapons in the close-in zone. The anti-aircraft artillery weapon is also capable of striking ground targets.

The Derivatsiya-PVO needs no radar station thanks to its opto-electronic guidance and reconnaissance system and the advanced fire control technology, which boosts its stealth properties: it can effectively spot targets in any conditions with the help of 2S38 TV and thermal imaging channels, while staying invisible for the enemy.

In addition to the gun, the Derivatsiya-PVO is armed with a 7.62mm Kalashnikov PKTM machine-gun with an ammunition load of 500 rounds to fight infantry. A 9T260 transporter-loader vehicle has been created for the Derivatsiya-PVO to deliver several ammunition loads at a time and quickly reload the combat vehicle directly on the battlefield.

The Derivatsiya-PVO anti-aircraft artillery system rolled through Moscow’s Red Square for the first time during the Victory Parade on June 24, 2020.