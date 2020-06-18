Latest Pantsyr-SM surface-to-air missile/gun system to be presented at Moscow V-Day parade

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The latest Pantsyr-SM surface-to-air missile/gun system armed with small missiles to tackle mini-drones will be rolled out for the first time during the Victory Parade in Moscow on June 24.

The Pantsyr-SM is a heavily modernized version of the Pantsyr-S surface-to-air missile/gun system. As was reported earlier, the new system will get new longer-range missiles and will be capable of spotting, tracking and hitting a greater number of targets at a larger distance.

The Pantsyr-SM is also expected to feature greater capabilities for intercepting artillery munitions, missiles and drones.

Chief Designer for Air Defense Systems at the Shipunov Design Bureau of Instrument-Making (part of High Precision Systems Company within the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) Valery Slugin told TASS in January that mounted on the Tornado-K new wheeled chassis, the upgraded system was unveiled to the public at the Army-2019 international arms show.

According to Slugin, the new Pantsyr received the capability of effectively striking all types of drones, taking into account the experience gained in Syria. Its striking range was extended to 30 km.

The Pantsyr is designated to shield military and civilian facilities, including long-range air defense systems, from all modern and future air attack weapons. It consists of 12 surface-to-air missiles (six missiles in two transport and launch containers each). The Pantsyr is also armed with two 30mm guns, each of which is capable of firing up to 40 rounds per second.

Russia postponed its military parade traditionally held on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 for a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At a video conference with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the anticipated Victory Parade would be held on Moscow’s Red Square on June 24.

The head of state explained he had chosen this date because June 24 was the day when in 1945 the legendary historic parade of victors took place, when soldiers, who fought for Moscow and defended Leningrad, who stood their ground for Stalingrad, liberated Europe and stormed Berlin, marched on Red Square.

The Russian president instructed the defense chief to make sure that there weren’t any risks to the health of the military parade’s participants.