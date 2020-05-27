Foreign nations ramp up recon activity at Russian maritime borders — Border Control head

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Foreign nations have ramped up its reconnaissance activity at Russia’s maritime borders, says Russian Federal Security Service’s Border Control Service head Vladimir Kulishov told TASS in an interview that will be published in full on May 28, the Day of the Border Control Officer.

"Waters of the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, Baltic and Black Seas more and more often become territories of reconnaissance activity, naval drills involving foreign ships and aviation of several foreign nations at a time," the official said.

He underscored that "a number of foreign states retains their intention to include the waters of the exclusive economic zone and regions of the continental shelf of the Russian Federation in the area of their priority interests."

Besides, foreign scientific organization ramp up their aspiration to access the resource potential of the seas that are under Russian jurisdiction, especially in the Arctic region.

"Under the pretext of protection of right of small indigenous people and maritime environment, various international organizations seek to limit navigation in the Northeast Passage, to review legal and territorial status of the Arctic, to counter Russia’s sustainable development of mineral resources," Kulishov noted.

He added that "considering geographically wide development of the state fuel and energy projects in the Baltic Sea ("Nord Stream 2"), Black Sea ("Turkish Stream"), Sea of Okhotsk ("Sakhalin-2") and northern seas ("Yamal LNG"), border control measures in adjacent waters are being tightened.".