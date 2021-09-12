L-410 passenger plane makes rough landing in Irkutsk region

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. An L-410 passenger plane has made a rough landing in Russia’s Siberian Irkutsk region, several people were hurt, a source in the local emergencies services told TASS on Sunday.

"According to preliminary data, an L-410 plane flying from Irkutsk to Kazachinskoye made a rough landing four kilometers southwest of the settlement of Kazachinskoye. There are 16 people aboard, including two crewmembers," the source said.

An L-410 passenger plane crash landed in the Irkutsk region when making the second approach to land, a spokeswoman for the East Siberian transport prosecutor’s office told TASS on Sunday.

"When the plane made the first attempt to land, something went wrong. It began to make the second approach and crash landed," the spokeswoman said.

The plane caught fire while landing, fell down into the taiga and wrecked. Several people received injuries. Some managed to get out of the plane. Rescuers are heading for the site.

The plane was operated by OOO Aeroservice.

The Russian emergencies ministry confirmed the accident, which occurred at 18:15 Moscow time. "A two-engine L-410 plane made a rough landing four kilometers of the settlement of Kazachinskoye. According to preliminary data, there were 14 passengers and two crew members aboard," the ministry said.