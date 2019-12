MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The first regiment of Avangard hypersonic missile systems will go on combat alert this week, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s enlarged board meeting with the participation of President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

"This week, the first missile regiment armed with the Avangard system with the hypersonic boost-glide vehicle will assume combat duty," the defense minister said.