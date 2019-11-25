Russia urges US to take extra efforts to eliminate its chemical weapons stockpiles

THE HAGUE, November 25. /TASS/. Russia urges the United States to exert extra efforts for the sake of the fastest elimination of its stockpiles of chemical weapons, Russia’s Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Oleg Ryazantsev, who leads Russia’s delegation at the 24th conference of the Chemical Weapons Convention’s signatories said on Monday.

"Still relevant is the question about the complete elimination of all declared chemical weapons, because one member-country has not fulfilled all of its obligations yet," he said. "We urge it to take more efforts to eliminate its arsenal as soon as possible."

Earlier, OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias said that as at October 31, 2019 a total of 68,600 tonnes of chemical weapons (97.3% of the declared amount) had been eliminated. The United States, he said, disposed of 25,900 tonnes, or 93.3% of the declared amount, but the elimination process in that country is continuing.