Tests of latest BMP-2M infantry vehicle to be completed by December - source

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The upgraded BMP-2M infantry fighting vehicle equipped with the Berezhok combat module will complete state tests by December 1, 2019, a source in the military-industrial complex told TASS.

"The BMP-2M with the Berezhok combat module is a deep modernization of the BMP-2 in service. Currently, state tests of the newest vehicle are underway, they should be completed by December 1," the source said.

The vehicle received a new module with a fire control system, improved crew awareness, new commander and gunner sights, automatic grenade launcher, and an anti-tank system. "Two missile launchers of guided anti-tank missiles Kornet, two missiles each, were installed in the fighting compartment of the BMP-2M," the source added.

It was reported earlier that the Far Eastern military command high school received a batch of upgraded BMP-2M infantry fighting vehicles. The number of vehicles supplied in 2019 exceeded 20 units, the Defense Ministry said.

BMP-2M is a BMP-2 modification with the Berezhok combat module. It transports troops, increases their mobility and protection on the battlefield.