US bombers intercepted by Russian Su-27 over Black and Baltic Seas, says defense ministry

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian fighter jets have been scrambled twice over the last week to prevent the violation of the Russian state borders, the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper reported on Friday citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the report, 15 foreign aerial vehicles were conducting reconnaissance in proximity to Russian borders.

The newspaper said that violations of Russian airspace were prevented.