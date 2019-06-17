US bombers intercepted by Russian Su-27 over Black and Baltic Seas, says defense ministry

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian Su-27 fighter jets intercepted US strategic bombers approaching Russia’s border from the Black and Baltic Seas, a spokesman for Russia’s National Defense Management Centre said on Monday.

"On June 17, 2019, crews of Russian Su-27 fighter jets that were on combat duty intercepted US B-52H bombers that were approaching Russia’s state border from the Black and Baltic Seas," the spokesman said, adding that the US aircraft did not violate Russia’s border. The Russian fighter jets performed their flights is strict compliance with the international air law.

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled on June 10 to intercept US and Swedish reconnaissance planes near Russia’s border over the Baltic Sea where NATO was holding drills.