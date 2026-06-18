ASEAN welcomes peace between US and Iran, but concerns remain — business council

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) welcome the achievement of peace between the United States and Iran, although concerns regarding energy security remain, ASEAN Business Advisory Council Co-Chair and Chairman of EXIM Bank Malaysia Dato' Sharon Wardini Mohdzani told TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN Summit in Kazan.

"Of course, one of the main issues that concerned everyone was energy security, namely ensuring sufficient supplies of oil, gas or any other forms of energy. So now that peace has been established between Iran and the United States, this appears to be less of a concern, but it still remains a concern," he said.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. US, Iranian and Pakistani officials, with Pakistan acting as a mediator, confirmed on June 14 that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement intended to bring the conflict in the Middle East to an end. According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, during the 60-day ceasefire the parties will discuss, among other issues, Tehran's nuclear program; the US maritime blockade of Iran will end on June 15; and there will be an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon. US President Donald Trump confirmed on June 17 the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Iran.