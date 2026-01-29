New EU sanctions against Russia may target 'shadow fleet' — French Foreign Minister

PARIS, January 29. /TASS/. The new EU sanctions package against Russia may include measures aimed at restricting the movement of vessels belonging to the so-called shadow fleet, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced before the meeting of EU foreign policy chiefs in Brussels.

"We are continuing our work to ensure that the 20th package of sanctions against Russia is as powerful as the 18th and 19th, and includes particularly stringent measures, in particular a ban on maritime transport, <...> to hinder the movement of the 'shadow fleet.' As you may have noticed, one of these ships was detained several days ago by the French Navy," the minister said.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the detention of a tanker from Russia by the French Navy in the Mediterranean. According to the Prefecture Maritime de l'Espace de la Mediterranee, an inspection of the Grinch tanker revealed a discrepancy in its registration data regarding its nationality. Consequently, it was escorted to its anchorage, and the Marseille prosecutor's office launched an investigation. The vessel's captain was temporarily detained and is suspected of operating a vessel without a flag, which carries a potential prison sentence of up to one year and a fine of up to 150,000 euros. He was released on Tuesday, but the prosecutor's office noted that the tanker had been under administrative arrest since January 26, which remains in effect.

On January 8, European Commission spokesperson Anita Hipper stated that the EC supports the imposition of sanctions against the "shadow fleet." Commenting on the possibility of detaining such ships, she noted that this issue is the responsibility of EU countries, not the EC. She also recalled that the EU has already blacklisted a total of 597 tankers suspected of carrying Russian oil under foreign flags, which in the West are referred to as "shadow fleets." Adding a vessel to the EU blacklist prohibits it from calling at EU ports and also bans European banks and insurance companies from providing it with any financial or other services.