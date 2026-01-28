UAE President to discuss trade, investments and energy with Putin

DUBAI, January 28. /TASS/. President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is going during his visit to Moscow on Thursday to discuss development of cooperation between the two countries in trade, investments and energy with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"His Highness will discuss with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin various aspects of cooperation and collective efforts, and the opportunities of their development in the first instance in economic, trade, investment and energy spheres, and also in other areas," WAM news agency said, citing the statement before the visit.

The press service of the Kremlin said earlier that Russian President would hold talks with the UAE President on January 29. The leaders of two countries will discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation and the situation in the Middle East.