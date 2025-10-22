UAE believes return to status quo won’t help end Middle East conflict

DUBAI, October 22. /TASS/. A return to the status quo before Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip will not help to finally settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the UAE president, said.

According to him, the Middle East region is at a crossroads because the ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave could be a "moment of opportunity" or a "moment of danger," depending on further steps. "Direct confrontation has not yielded results for Israelis or Palestinians," the diplomat said at the Reuters Next political forum in Abu Dhabi.

Gargash noted that "maximalist views" on settling the Palestinian issue, including those of the Israeli far right, are no longer relevant. "We have to address the issue that we have two contending nationalisms fighting on one piece of land and that land has to be divided," he added.

The diplomat reiterated that the UAE supports the two-state solution. He also warned Israel against further attempts to annex Palestinian territories.

On October 9, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas had reached an agreement on the first stage of a peace plan. This plan involves releasing all hostages held in the Gaza Strip and withdrawing Israeli troops to agreed-upon positions. In the early morning hours of October 10, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the government had approved a deal to release all hostages. The ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10.