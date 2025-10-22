North Korea launches ballistic missiles, Seoul says

SEOUL, October 22. /TASS/. North Korea has fired several ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency said, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The current missile launch has been the first one since South Korean President Lee Jae Myung took office in early June.

The JCS said it detected the launches from Junghwa in North Korea's southern North Hwanghae Province.

"Our military has stepped up monitoring in preparation for (the possibility of) additional launches and is maintaining a steadfast readiness posture while sharing relevant information with the US and Japan," the JCS said in a release.

The launch also comes ahead of South Korea's upcoming hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on October 31 - November 1. It is expected that US President Donald Trump will arrive in South Korea several days before the event.