Israel to continue Gaza strikes until Hamas defeated, defense minister says

TEL AVIV, September 16. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has essentially confirmed the start of an intensive stage of the offensive on Gaza City.

According to him, Israel will not stop until it fulfills its objective of defeating the armed formations of the Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas. "Gaza is burning," he wrote on X adding that Israel "will not relent and we will not go back - until the completion of the mission."

As reported earlier, Israel launched its planned "ground offensive" on Gaza City in order to establish full control over it. As the Axios portal noted, US President Donald Trump’s administration is not going to hinder Israel, letting it make decisions with regard to the conflict on its own. The portal’s sources noted that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "that the Trump administration supports the ground operation but wants to see it implemented quickly, ending as soon as possible."