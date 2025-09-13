Rubio calls violation of Polish airspace ‘unacceptable’ — Reuters

WASHINGTON, September 13. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the incident with the violation of Polish airspace by drones as dangerous and unacceptable, Reuters reported.

However, Rubio did not claim that the actions of which European countries accuse Moscow were intentional, the agency noted.

In the morning of September 10, the Polish army destroyed several UAVs that violated the country’s airspace. According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, 19 air violations were recorded on the night of September 9-10. NATO, at the request of Poland, invoked article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to begin consultations among the alliance’s members.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on the night of September 9-10, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian military enterprises in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, Zhitomir Regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov. Targets for destruction in Poland were not planned. The range of the UAVs that allegedly crossed the border with Poland does not exceed 700 km. The Russian Defense Ministry said it was ready to consult with the Polish side "on this topic.".