Iran does not intend to sever ties with IAEA — IRNA

TEHRAN, August 20. /TASS/. Iran does not plan to sever relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), because its inspectors are needed to replace fuel at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, according to IRNA news agency.

"We cannot completely stop cooperating with the agency. For example, in about six weeks it will be time to replace the fuel at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, and this replacement must take place in the presence of agency inspectors, so inspections are needed for this," he said.

On August 11, Iran and IAEA agreed to continue consultations on the Iranian nuclear program.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said that at the meeting with IAEA Deputy Director General Massimo Aparo that the format of interaction between Tehran and the agency was discussed.

Iran protested against the IAEA's failure to fulfill its obligations during the Israeli and US attacks on Iran.

On August 18, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said it started a new round of negotiations with the agency.

The lack of condemnation of Israeli and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities by the IAEA has caused a flurry of criticism in the Islamic Republic and accusations that the agency is biased.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Peseshkian suspended cooperation with the IAEA. However, on July 22, Araghchi said that Iran does not rule out that the agency's inspectors may return in the future.