Turkey contributes to peaceful settlement between Azerbaijan, Armenia — Turkish president

ISTANBUL, May 29. /TASS/. Turkey is closely monitoring the efforts Azerbaijan and Armenia make to conclude a peace treaty and is actively supporting this process, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters.

"We are pleased that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is within reach. We are closely monitoring this process. We are also providing the necessary support and are ready to continue doing so. This peace will be valuable for Azerbaijan and Armenia and for our country as well," the Anadolu news agency wrote, citing Erdogan as saying.

"We are also going through a process of restoring ties with Armenia," the Turkish president noted. "When peace and normalization are achieved, we will see that our countries will only benefit from this. We strongly believe in that," Erdogan said.