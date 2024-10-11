Daily death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon amounts to 60 — health ministry

BEIRUT, October 11. /TASS/. Sixty people died and 168 were injured as a result of Israeli air raids on Lebanon over the past day, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center under the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

The biggest number of casualties was reported from Beirut, where twenty-two people were killed and 117 more were wounded after airstrikes on two densely populated neighborhoods, Ras al-Nabaa and al-Nuweiri. The majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The overall death toll from Israeli bombardments and artillery attacks since the outbreak of the current escalation in October 2023 has reached 2,229, with around 10,300 people being wounded.