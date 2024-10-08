Israeli army reports striking Hezbollah arms depot in Beirut last night

TEL AVIV, October 8. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force jets have carried out strikes against several Hezbollah facilities in Beirut, the army press service said.

According to the Israeli military, arms depots and other facilities used by a Hezbollah unit were targeted in this attack.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. The movement confirmed his death and vowed to continue to oppose Israel. In the early morning hours of October 1, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas in southern Lebanon.