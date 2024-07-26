Ukraine receiving US cluster munitions from warehouses in Germany — TV

BERLIN, July 26. /TASS/. The US warehouses cluster munitions in Germany and sends them to Ukraine from there, the German broadcaster NDR reported, citing a US military source.

According to him, the US-owned ammunition depots that store M864 and M483A1 cluster munitions are located in Miesau, in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate. From there, these weapons are sent to Ukraine as part of US military assistance to Kiev. The NDR notes that by allowing the US to do this, Germany could be violating the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which specifically prohibits the storage of such weapons in Germany, as well as their transportation.

The NDR’s source added that the US coordinated the transportation of all weapons with the Bundeswehr, the German army. However, he did not specify if that applied to cluster munitions. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in response to the broadcaster’s request that he did not know where cluster munitions were supplied to Ukraine from. The Defense Ministry clarified that the Bundeswehr "has no information on certain types of ammunition" that the US transported via Germany.

Lieutenant General Andrey Semyonov, deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, said on July 5 that Ukraine was using US-made ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads not only against troops but also against civilian facilities. In particular, the city of Sevastopol was attacked with such missiles on July 23, with four killed and over 150 suffering injuries.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in July 2023 that Berlin was determined to comply with the Convention on Cluster Munitions and would refrain from providing such weapons to Ukraine. US Presidential Advisor Jake Sullivan earlier announced Washington’s decision to provide Kiev with cluster munitions. The United Nations opposes the use of such weapons.