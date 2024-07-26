Chinese emissary to visit Brazil, South Africa, Indonesia from July 28 on Ukraine issue

BEIJING, July 26. /TASS/. Chinese government's special envoy for Eurasian affairs Li Hui will travel to Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia on July 28 to hold consultations on the Ukrainian issue, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

"On July 28, China will send Li Hui, special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs, to Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia for the fourth round of shuttle diplomacy on the Ukrainian crisis," she said at a briefing.

Li Hui plans to exchange views with "key representatives of the Global South" on the current situation in Ukraine and advance consultations on peace, the spokeswoman pointed out. "The aim is to contribute to de-escalation and create conditions for the resumption of peace talks," she added.

Mao Ning recalled that more than two years have passed since the Russian special military operation began. "However, hostilities continue, the prospect of peace talks remains uncertain, there is a risk of further escalation and the conflict spiraling out of control," she emphasized.

According to the Chinese diplomat, the international community, especially the Global South, "is concerned about this, and calls for the situation to be mitigated are becoming more and more insistent."

"China is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major power. Our country has always firmly promoted a political solution to the crisis," Mao Ning said. She recalled Chinese President Xi Jinping's peace initiative, on the basis of which China and Brazil jointly forged a six-point consensus, which received broad response and support from the international community.