MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The Tavush for the Motherland opposition movement, led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, announced that it will rally outside the Armenian government building on Thursday.

On Wednesday, protestors clashed with the police outside the Armenian parliament. According to the latest information from the Armenian Health Ministry, at least 79 protestors and police officers have sought medical assistance so far. The Interior Ministry said at least 98 people have been detained.