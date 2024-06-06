Bolivia grateful to Russia for joint projects — president

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Bolivia is interested in expanding cooperation with Russia and is grateful to it for implementation of joint projects, President Luis Arce said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I appreciate the support from the friendly Russian government, which implemented several projects, such as the Center for nuclear research and technologies. We also need to implement the project on production of lithium-based batteries in Bolivia with a Russian company; we will work also in other spheres of cooperation between Russia and Bolivia. We have the rich agenda," Arce said.

"We are glad to share our experience, our projects and dreams we will be able to implement jointly," the Bolivian President added.