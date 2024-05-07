Turkish vice president condemns Israeli assault on Rafah as war crime

ANKARA, May 7. /TASS/. Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has slammed Israel’s military operation in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip as another war crime.

"By staging an attack on Rafah a day after Hamas’ approval of Egypt and Qatar’s ceasefire proposal, Israel has added one more war crime to the slew it has committed in the Palestinian territory since October 7, 2023. [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and his associates who have committed these crimes against humanity, those who are in power, who have been keeping silent, will be held accountable before humankind sooner or later," he wrote on his X account.

He stressed that Turkey will continue doing its utmost to bring the Israeli government, which, in his words, is violating international law and rejecting all rules, to responsibility.