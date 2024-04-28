US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace eight times in past day

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area eight times during the past day, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "Four pairs of the coalition’s F-15 violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, eight times during the day."

Apart from that, in his words, three violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.

He also said that one shelling attack on the positions of Syrian government army by the Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) group was reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone.