Hungarian foreign minister criticizes EU for yielding to US influence

BUDAPEST, February 9. /TASS/. The European Union has lost its credibility as it is basically run by the US, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said when visiting New York for the UN General Assembly session.

Szijjarto next plans to visit Cambridge, Massachusetts to attend a discussion on the future of Europe at Harvard University.

"The European Union has recently lost a lot of its clout, prestige and competitiveness since it failed to contain the war [in Ukraine], allowing it to go global. It failed to halt the war and reverse the situation towards peace, instead making it even more severe by sending weapons [into the conflict zone]," the Hungarian foreign minister told the M1 television company.

In his opinion, "the current leadership of the EU and many major European countries have in fact abandoned their own will and switched to some sort of observation mode."

"Actually, they are acting in accordance with the guidelines, decisions and expectations of Washington’s Democratic Administration," the minister said. Szijjarto believes that "the pressure from Washington is reaching its goal in many European capitals," including Brussels.